What a day yesterday! Mid to upper 70s, comfortable amounts of humidity and full on sunshine. While we’ll have some more clouds mixed in with the sun this afternoon, the pattern is not all that much different than yesterday as highs head up well into the 70s again. A few sprinkles are possible this evening, but it’s a mainly dry pattern today.







Tomorrow will feature more clouds and temps a bit lower, but still mild for the time of year with highs near 70. A few sprinkles are possible, but much of the day is dry again.





Saturday is mild and breezy with temps in the low to mid 70s. While an isolated shower or two is possible during the day, the highest rain chance, with widespread gusty showers and isolated storms, will roll through Saturday night. On the other side of that front that brings the rain, cooler air. In fact, quiet a bit cooler by Monday with highs only in the upper 50s.