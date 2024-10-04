Weather so nice, we’ll do it twice… actually thrice if you throw in tomorrows high temps too.



Just like yesterday the chill in the morning is a distant memory by midday, with any early fog lifting for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs top off in the low to mid 70s again, several degrees above average for early October.

While it’ll be mild again tomorrow, we’ll first have to track a few spotty showers in the morning. About 30% of us will pick up on one, and any shower activity clears the coast by lunch, allowing for a solid midday/afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 70s.

Heading to the Channel 7 Foundation, American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk? A passing shower or two is possible in the morning, but we should find quiet a bit of dry weather in there too.

Sunday is dry, but cooler with highs back in the 60s.

60s will be a common theme next week for highs as some chillier air moves in. By Wednesday and Thursday morning, some mid to upper 30s will likely start the day in the cooler burbs. The best shot of showers rolls in Monday, before the mid-week pattern is cool, but dry.