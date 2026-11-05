A tip top day yesterday as highs surged well into the 70s and sunshine held on strong. Both Boston and Worcester fell just 1 degree shy of their records for the date.



Today, we’ll chalk up another mild day with highs pushing back into the lower 70s. This go around, we’ll track more midday/afternoon clouds and a few spotty showers. Any wet weather today is light and tends to favor the interior, so don’t expect much rain today.

Late tonight, into tomorrow, we’ll start to watch more scattered showers with embedded downpours get going. Rounds of rain will be in and out through Friday night, with it more consistent across Southeast Mass. If fact, the highest risk of heavy rain/poor drainage flooding favors Southeast Mass, especially near and south of Route 44. That’s where locally 3″+ of rain is possible. Closer to Boston, points northwest, the totals will be lower, 0.5-1.5″.





Saturday won’t see a lot of rain in terms of amounts, but clouds will be prevalent and patchy drizzle or a few spotty showers are possible. That’ll give you a damp and dreary feel to the air.

Showers are more widespread Saturday night, tapering off early Sunday morning. Sunday is seasonable and a bit breezy with highs back into 50s. A few breaks of sun likely reemerge too.

Early to mid next week is dry. Expect a cool breeze and seasonable November temps.