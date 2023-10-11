It’s been a quiet day with clouds, some sun and mild temperatures. Tomorrow will be a similar feel. Friday will be cooler and breezy, but still dry. The weekend will bring cool temperatures, more clouds and the chance for a few showers.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 40s inland and 50s on the coast, Cape and Islands. You’ll want the jacket out the door in the morning, and might not need it in the afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to today in the mid/upper 60s. Some towns will get close to 70° once again.

An upper level low and cold front will shift east into Friday. Behind that we’ll have a northwest wind. It’ll be breezy and cooler. Although these temperatures are closer to average for this time of year. Boston’s average high is 63° and Worcester’s average high is 60° come Friday.

An area of low pressure will continue its journey across the country this week. Luckily, it looks like it will take a track that moves it mainly south of our region, so the chance for rain this weekend has really gone down. Here’s a look at the GFS into Sunday morning.

You’ll be able to find plenty of time to get outside whether that’s to pick apples at Wachusett or go leaf peeping in Northern New England. You might want a beanie and warm jacket for mornings in the 40s, before the temperatures get into the 50s.

A few showers are possible early next week. More clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black