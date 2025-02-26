High temps for many cracked the 50 degree mark yesterday, including Boston, where we reached 53 in the afternoon. It was the first 50 degree day since New Year’s Eve, and ending a 55 day stretch of below 50 degree readings. That’s the longest sub 50 stretch we’ve had since the winter of 2002-2003.

While it’s a few degrees cooler today, it’ll still be nice with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll likely nudge up to 50 or just above it in Boston too. It’s dry from start to finish.

Tonight, we’ll dip back into the 30s and as precip breaks out after midnight, it’ll start as some wet snow near and north of the Pike. The flip to rain is quick though, with wet snow lasting long enough across northern Mass/NH to throw down a coating to an inch. While a few slick spots are possible early tomorrow morning northwest of 495, the quick change to rain should allow for any slick travel to dissipate quickly through the morning commute.

Showers linger through the afternoon with temps in the 40s to near 50.

It’ll be breezy and dry Friday.



Another round of mixed rain/snow moves in Friday night into early Saturday morning. By mid morning, it’s mainly rain showers as milder air moves in.



Temps crash back for Sunday as colder winds settle in too.