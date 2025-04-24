Mild temperatures and sunshine remains the story for the rest of the work week as temperatures continue to climb into Friday. Both today and tomorrow will feature sea breezes which will keep the coastline slightly cooler, but it should be a pretty nice couple of days all around the state, sea breeze or not. Inland, Friday looks to be pretty warm!

Bright skies will be back today with a few passing clouds at times. Tomorrow is more of a partly cloudy day with a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll get a few clouds to stream in, but also a little wildfire smoke from the fires that are ongoing in New Jersey. It’s not like a few summers ago with those blaze orange skies, but you may notice a little haze or maybe even smell a hint of the smoke.

Enjoy the nice weather while it’s here these couple of days because sadly the weekend is not so nice. Saturday looks soggy and Sunday is windy. Saturday features rain chances all day. The morning is more of the shower variety, so while it’s not dry, it’s your best chance to find some dry pockets in between the showers. The rain gets steadier and heavier in the afternoon and evening. On the backside of the rain, the cooler and drier air punches in for Sunday. While it will push the rain out and bring us some sun, the wind will add a bit of a chill to the air, gusting 30-40 mph at times.