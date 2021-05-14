Mild Air, Few Spot Showers

Weather winning streak continues for much of the 7 day forecast as 70s reign on the 7day. Highs today run in the mid 70s with a sunny start yielding to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Other than a few isolated brief passing showers or sprinkles, the day will be dry.

The theme of the weekend will feature temps in the mid to upper 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast. It’ll cool off a bit at the coast in the early afternoon as the ocean breeze freshens up a bit, but overall, it’s a fairly mild weekend. One thing to watch for tomorrow will be the opportunity of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm for about 10-20% of the area. What helps give the atmosphere the “lift” it needs will be the ocean breeze meeting up with the land breeze as well as some cooler air aloft. The limiting factor will be the lack of moisture in the atmosphere, so that’ll limited those showers and storms to about 10-20% of us. Below is an example of how hit or miss they are. They’ll be short-lived too. Sunday afternoon, about 40% of us will pick up on a shower or storm. A higher chance of rain, but still, much of the day will be dry.