The change will be abrupt this morning as the cold front comes through, dropping temps from the 50s, back into the 40s fairly quickly. That drop, combined with a gusty northerly breeze to 30mph, will add a bit more of a chill in the air by mid morning. Temps hold in the low to mid 40s this afternoon with sunshine and winds gusting around 20mph.

Tonight will be cold, low to mid 20s for most, with even some mid to upper teens across northern MA/NH.

The weekend starts chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s with sun to building clouds. Temps fade fast tomorrow night, bottoming out near 20 in many colder burbs by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon does recover nicely, into the mid 40s to near 50.

Monday is milder, but breezy, back to near 60.