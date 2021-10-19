Temperatures were chilly this morning, but this is actually NORMAL for this time of year. We’ve been spoiled up until this point. And even with the ‘chill’ this morning, many of us woke up with temperatures above average! Boston’s average low for today is in the mid 40s, but Worcester, Fitchburg, and Nashua have now had their average lows drop to 39°.

Despite starting off ‘average’, we ended up with highs above average by a few degrees so today will go down above average on the calendar. The next chance of a below average day looks to be Saturday. And even that is just a chance. It looks more likely by Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.

We should be cold enough to be talking about first freeze. Not even frost… FREEZE. That hasn’t happened anywhere yet. Northern Worcester County and Southern New Hampshire are past due for the first freeze, typically happening in the first week of October. Other areas like the city of Worcester, MetroWest, and the Merrimack Valley should be talking about first freeze NOW. And your ‘average window’ is running out of time with only 2 days left. By the time these areas see their first FROST is when areas like Southeastern Massachusetts should see their first FREEZE.

There is no risk of a frost or freeze tonight. Temperatures will be warmer tonight than the last couple as most of us hold on to the 50s. There will be a slight breeze. It will gradually back down overnight but never totally shuts off.

Temperatures in the 50s are chilly though especially with the wind on top of it. So if you’re heading to Fenway tonight bundle up. It will be almost a repeat of last night’s weather with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a brisk wind throughout much of the game. Tomorrow’s game will be nicer. In part to it being a few hours earlier, making first pitch in the daylight and also tomorrow just being a warmer day. First pitch temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 60s. Go Sox!

Otherwise tomorrow looks great. Sunshine will be back and temperatures will be warmer. Most of us will climb to the upper 60s and close to 70°. There will be an occasional breeze tomorrow but it won’t be as bad as what we had over the last couple of days.