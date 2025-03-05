Feel the difference? It’s hard not to with the surge in temps this morning, compared to the past couple of mornings. Temps will continue to climb through the day as well with highs running in the mid to upper 50s for many this afternoon. While it’ll be a mild day, it’ll also be a mostly cloudy one with a passing spot sprinkle/light shower. Winds increase out of the south, keeping it mild right into the evening.

This evening, we’ll start tracking steady rain moving in from west to east. The heaviest rain, with some rumbles of thunder, falls in the 9pm-4am window for most, with a lot of the rain offshore by the morning commute Thursday with the exception of a few heavier showers lingering through sunrise across Southeast Mass, especially over the Cape and Islands. Overall rain totals reach 0.75-1.50″. That, combined with melting snow/ice piles, will create a lot of big puddles on the road and standing water in poor drainage areas. Temps stay lofty tonight too on a gusty southerly breeze, 30-50mph, strongest near the south coast.

Tomorrow stays mild too with highs in the 50s to near 60. From mid morning, through the afternoon, just a spot shower is possible. Some breaks of sun will be in the mix too.





A return to a seasonable chill arrives Friday with a strong, gusty winds. Gusts push 40-50mph, driving in the cooler air. This weekend is seasonably chilly with a bit of a breeze, although not as strong as what we see Friday.