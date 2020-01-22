Mild Air Sticks Around, Rain Returns This Weekend

After two days stuck in the 20s for high temperatures, it was nice to see the return of sun-filled skies and highs above the freezing mark.

Highs today neared 40° in Boston and Norwood, with other cities and towns across the region reaching at least 5-10 degrees higher than yesterday afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the upper teens in the higher elevations and into central MA, while areas closer to the coastline into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow afternoon highs into the mid to upper 40s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Friday features highs into the 40s again under partly cloudy skies.

Overall, if you didn’t stop at the car wash today, you still have two more days ahead of the next system that will bring mainly rain late Saturday evening. A few flurries possible Sunday afternoon.

Clouds thicken Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next system keeping high temperatures into the 40s into the weekend.

Dry conditions return into the next work week, but the clouds stick around for Monday. Highs slip back into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, which are much more seasonable for this time of the year.