Mild Air Surges In… So Does Some Wet Weather

What month is it? Well, it certainly doesn’t feel like mid April this morning as temperatures start the day off in the low to mid 60s and there’s a bit of mugginess to the air. While skies feature more clouds than sun today, there will be some breaks of sun as temperatures head up into the low to mid 70s for many this afternoon. Once and a while, an isolated shower pops up, but rain chances are few and far between through the day. The wind is gusty out of the south as well, pushing 25-35mph.

Shower chances go up tonight, but temperatures stay up too.

Temperatures stay on the mild side Saturday, into Easter Sunday with rain chances highest in the morning and midday tomorrow across the western half of the state. Across eastern Mass, a few isolated showers are possible in the morning/midday, but we’ll also catch some dry breaks before rain becomes more widespread late in the day and into the night. Easter Sunday starts wet, but we’ll catch midday/afternoon dry breaks again.

Have a good weekend.

