Mild Air Surges In

Feel the difference? It’s a totally different air mass in place this morning as temperatures run 20-30 degrees warmer this morning than where we were yesterday morning.

With a southerly breeze continuing through the day, the mild air will continue to stream in. Highs today crack 60 degrees for many location. More clouds and even a few brief sprinkles/spot quick moving shower are around this morning, yielding to more sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be gusty, pushing past 30mph at times.

Sunday turns cooler with highs in the 40s and increasing clouds through the day. Showers arrive Sunday night and Monday. Have a good weekend!