Early this morning we have a few lingering flakes and sprinkles from the overnight “stuff” that moved through. These will continue to push out so all in all we have a dry Wednesday in store. It’s going to be cloudy, I’ll be optimistic and hope for a hint of sun but wouldn’t hold my breath. That said, it’s really not a bad day! Gray and cloudy, yes, but temperatures near 40 with no wind in the winter… we’ll take it!

We’re dry today (once the morning flakes and sprinkles depart) and only a sprinkle or very light spot shower is possible Thursday and Friday. They are not even remotely washout days. Temperatures will continue to climb as we head toward the weekend, staying in the mid 40s for Thursday and Friday.

The timing is terrible, lining up with the weekend but our next system arrives on Saturday. We may get a few dry hours in the morning, otherwise just plan on a wet and windy Saturday — a washout basically. At least it’ll be warm with temps in the 50s.

As the system exits Sunday, the widespread soaking rain will push out but we’ll keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Behind the rain is a blast of cold. Sunday is one of those that has falling temperatures all afternoon and by Monday we’ll struggle to hit 30° for a high.