Soaking rains sweep through this morning as many towns and cities pick up 0.50-1.00″ of rain. The system moves quick with the heaviest rain offshore by 10am and leftover scattered showers done by noon. Some sunshine returns this afternoon as temps hold in the 50s.

It’ll be dry this evening and overnight as temps fade back into the 30s.



Tomorrow looks dry through the afternoon with highs close to 50. However, once we get into the evening, clouds thicken up and the chance of rain starts to go up. Right now, it looks like the early evening fireworks in the towns and cities that hold them around 7 or 8pm, will fair just fine. The later we get into the evening, the higher the rain chance is, with showers likely arriving by 9-11pm, including Boston, where the midnight fireworks will likely also feature rain drops and temps near 40.

New Year’s Day is damp to start with scattered morning showers. Midday into the afternoon, those showers will be more isolated.



The longer rain pattern looks chillier heading into the weekend, and for that matter, through mid January too. Whether we can manufacture any more snow will depend on the storm track, but looking into the 7-14 day pattern, the cold air will likely be here.