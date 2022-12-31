7Weather – It’s a soggy end to 2022 as light rain is working its way through Southern New England! It’s mild too as today’s highs soared above average yet again into the 50s, making it another above average day for December.

Tonight showers taper off past midnight. A few showers move through early Sunday morning. The wind will shift overnight and help to clear us out. We should be dry by sunrise. Temperatures start off in the upper 40s tomorrow and end in the 50s once again. Highs will be close to 50 in Worcester County with low 50s across MetroWest and Southeast Mass. It’ll be breezy too with a WNW wind 15-20 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.

Boston saw a wide spread of high temperatures this past week – falling to 20° on Christmas Eve to climbing to 63° on Friday (That tied a record high set in 1984). As we turn the page into January, we’re going to stay mild at least for the first few days. A piece of energy bringing some wet weather to California will work its way across the country pulling up moisture from the Southeast. This will bring us some showers by Tuesday evening with scattered showers around Wednesday. Right now, it looks like this system could wrap in some colder air as it exits leaving a wintry mix. Temperatures will tumble! We’ll go from near 60 Wednesday, with temperatures falling Thursday and stay in the 30s by the end of week and start of the weekend. It’ll feel cold, but be closer to where we should be for this time of year. It is, after all, winter…

Happy New Year!

-Melanie Black