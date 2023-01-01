7Weather – Happy New Year! It was a soggy end, but the rain is out of here. Don’t toss the umbrella too far. You’ll need it before the end of the week!

The main difference you’ll notice today – the breeze and more sun! Overnight the wind shifted and it’ll be out of the WNW 10-15 mph today, gusts 20-30 mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds later today. We should stay in the upper 40s/near 50 for Worcester County to a range of the 50s elsewhere.

Tonight, there will be less wind. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be much cooler dropping into the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to this week… Monday will still stay above average in the upper 40s/near 50. It’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and less wind. It won’t feel like January hockey weather for the Winter Classic, but still an overall pleasant day!

You see with the above graphic, we start to switch up the forecast! I’m watching a low pressure system that’s brought heavy rain and a good amount of snow to California. It’ll continue to track across the country pulling up moisture from the southeast and arrive to our area Tuesday PM. The warm front will push temperatures near 60 Wednesday bringing scattered showers. Thursday, our temperatures peak closer to midnight before crashing throughout the day. This could bring a rain/snow mix to the area with leftover showers for Friday. It could bring a few fresh inches of snow to ski country. Stay tuned!

-Melanie Black