Good morning! Weather conditions this weekend will be great to get outside. That’s if you don’t mind the wind. It will be with us for most of the weekend. Luckily, so will the sunshine.

High pressure to our west and low pressure to our east over the Canadian Maritimes will continue to funnel in a persistent northwest wind across southern New England. It’ll be noticeable with gusts 20-30 mph.

After our cool morning start, high temperatures rebound back into the range of the upper 50s/low 60s under a lot of sunshine. Most of the cloud cover for the system to our east should stay offshore.

Since we haven’t picked up any rain as of late, we’re still dry with low relative humidity. That coupled with the wind increases the risk for fire danger again today, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 6 pm.

This evening we’ll cool off quickly into the 40s. Overnight, we’ll keep a slight breeze with temperatures falling into the 30s inland and closer to 40 on the coast. Tomorrow will be similar today with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s and a lot of sun. The difference is that we’ll have less wind through the day.

We’re still looking for rain! There’s a chance for a sprinkle Monday morning before we clear out the rest of the day. That won’t help fill up our rainfall bucket and deficit for the season. Here are updated numbers as of this morning for where Boston and Worcester stand below average for rainfall. It doesn’t look good! Luckily, models are painting a likely picture that we have a better shot of rain Thursday into Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black