7Weather- The week starts mild and bright. Once again we have a day near 60º this week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s as you walk out the door tomorrow. The day starts with high clouds but it quickly clears up and the rest of the day is bright. Highs will be 7-10 degrees above average in the low 50s. Expect a cool breeze around most of the day.

A weak cold front clears the area Tuesday morning, but it only drops us a few degrees. Tuesday morning has a few clouds and temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Highs make it into the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon.

Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun. It’s still above average on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. A warm front lifts through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Expect a few showers as this front clears the area.

That warm front allows us to jump into the the upper 50s on Thursday. The mild/warm air is still around on Friday with highs near 50º. Our next weather maker moves in on Saturday. As of right now, it looks like mainly rain. I put a snowflake on the 7-day to let you know that colder air could take over and some areas could get a wintry mix to start the weekend.