Mild and Dry Through Friday, Wet Saturday Evening, Breezy Sunday

Today, temperatures stretched into the upper 40s, although we did see clouds fill in through the day. Tonight, the clouds stick around as temperatures slip back into the low 20s to low 30s across the region.

Clouds thicken Friday through the day (so don’t expect to see the filtered sunshine like we saw earlier today). Highs will be a tad cooler, but still reaching into the low to mid 40s.

For your weekend plans, if they include going out on Saturday evening, be sure to have the umbrellas handy. Dinner time Saturday evening is when our next system is slated to move in. A few wet flakes may mix in for the higher elevations and mainly out towards the Berkshires, otherwise this looks to be a mainly rain event.

By 7am Sunday, the rain has lifted northward, and we’re left with breezy conditions as the system continues to churn to our north.

How much rain are we looking at? At least a half inch to an inch of rain over a 12 hour period.

Drier conditions prevail Sunday with highs into the mid 40s with breezy conditions. The wind picks up Monday, followed by colder air into midweek.

Looks to be another quiet week in terms of the weather with temperatures closer to normal through next Thursday.