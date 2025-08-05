Editors Note: Today’s weather blog was written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

It was another hazy day on Tuesday, with smoky skies from Canadian wildfires covering the northeast. That limited high temperatures on Tuesday to the 70s, and it will be the same case on Wednesday, as hazy skies limit afternoon temperatures to the 70s.

The air quality will be moderate on Wednesday, so it will be safe to be outside. The oranges and yellows represent a higher concentration of smoke.

With high pressure in place to our east, most of us will stay dry tomorrow, with a few showers possible far inland in western New England and upstate New York.

The beginning of August has seen below average temperatures, in stark contrast to the past few months.

That will start to change this weekend. As the smoke clears out, we warm back up again to the upper 80s and eventually lower 90s.

Spencer Goldman