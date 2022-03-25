7Weather- Temperatures are near 50º this weekend and there will be lots of clouds and spotty showers.

Saturday morning is cool in the low 40s. There could initially be full sun, but that quickly changes throughout the morning.

Lunch time has lots of clouds with a few sprinkles around and temperatures in the low 50s. The shower chance increases throughout the afternoon with a window between 4-8 PM. There could be a few rumbles of thunder and graupel.

Sunday morning is bright and chilly in the upper 30s. Clouds move back into the area mid-day and there could be a spot shower in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’re back to a winter-like feel to kick off the week. Temperatures eventually make it into the mid 30s, but with a cold wind around it will feel like the low and mid 20.

The mainly cloudy skies stick around. There could also be a few flurries flying throughout the day.

It will be a cold start to Tuesday with lows near 20º in the morning. Temperatures rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs are close to average on Wednesday and skies are mainly sunny.