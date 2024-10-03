We had a nice warm up today with temperatures climbing back to the 70s after spending the last few days of September and first few in October in the 60s. Those 70s come back again tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The weekend forecast will stay at or above average but not as warm as Friday will be. Saturday is the warmer day but also will feature more clouds, especially in the morning. The afternoon will shape up decently sunny but we’ll have a mostly cloudy start to the day. There could be a spot shower early Saturday morning but most of us will stay dry and a majority of your Saturday is dry. Sunday is all about the sun!

We actually could use some widespread rain and it looks like we’ll have a much better chance of that to kick off next week with scattered shower on Monday. It’s well timed as it avoids our weekend, leaving it mostly dry but also giving us some beneficial rain! Enjoy the weekend!