Showers were the big story today. The bulk of the rain stayed west of the area, on the I-91 corridor but we still had our fair share of showers and even a few thunderstorms roll through the area. Hartford, Connecticut saw almost 2″ of rain since midnight. The scattered showers will slowly wind down this evening. While there could be a few sprinkles or drizzle during the Pats game, we should get a well timed break from the showers.

While we remain unsettled the next two days, I wouldn’t be too concerned about rain chances tomorrow. Any rain chances Tuesday will be light and spotty, only about a 20% chance. In fact, we’ll probably see a few peaks of sun especially outside of 495. Wind will back down tomorrow too so it really won’t be a bad day to take care of any outdoor chores you have. Rain chances will come back up Wednesday.

The next two days, despite rain chances will remain mild. The eastern half of the country is soaking up the warm air right now, but that will be ending later this week. It’s all about perspective through. Our cool down will bring temperatures back to reality by the end of the week.

While unsettled, we’ll stay in the 60s and as the sunshine comes back Thursday we’ll make a run to 70°. The cooler air will fill in for Friday and the weekend, but the cool down is a reality check as we fall back to the upper 50s which is “normal” for late October.