Mild and Wild Thursday Ahead

While we’re not quite yet thawing out this morning, at least temperatures start the day near 20, vs. near the 0 degree weather we’ve recently had. The moderation in temperatures will continue as we go through day, rebounding to near 40 degrees this afternoon. Today is mainly dry, aside from an isolated shower or sprinkle late in the day. While the northern Worcester Hills may briefly see a bit of freezing rain late today/this evening, the predominant precipitation type will be rain, and quite a bit of it.

Showers, fog and temps rising, are all part of the forecast tonight. With temperatures jumping up into the mid 40s overnight, snow/ice go into meltdown mode.

It’ll be the combination of melting snow/ice, heavy rain and clogged storm drains, that’ll yield to a lot of water on the roads tomorrow. It’s even possible that a narrow channel of torrential rain/thunder and strong winds develop around midday. If that’s the case, street flooding chances go up when that line comes through.

A total of 1-2″ of rain falls, but the snowpack in place also has at least another 1″ of water in it that’ll melt.

High winds will be an issue too tomorrow. Gusts peak around midday, especially at the coast. A few gusts cloud even exceed 55mph across the Cape/Islands.

Have a good day.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en