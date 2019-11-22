Mild and Windy Today. 50/50 Weekend Split

Gusty southwesterly winds deliver some milder air in here today as midday temps reach the low to mid 50s. However, we’ll have more clouds around today and light showers roll through early to mid afternoon. As showers kick in, temps start to fade back into the 40s, and even the 30s by the early evening. Showers start to taper off from west to east at the start of the evening commute. Winds gust 30-40mph too, adding a chill to the air this evening as temperatures drop.

After a chilly start to the day tomorrow, highs recover into the low to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks chilly with a cold rain and a gusty wind. Minor coastal flooding is possible as well. While it’s a cold rain for most. Some ice/snow mixed in is possible across northern Worcester County and parts of interior southern New Hampshire.