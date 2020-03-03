Mild and Windy Wednesday

7Weather- Wednesday will be mild, but also windy. A Windy Advisory is in effect for areas in shading from 4 AM – 6 PM for gusts between 40-50 mph.

The day starts with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Most of the day is sunny and highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

A high pressure system keeps skies mostly sunny on Thursday. It remains mild in the low 50s, and it won’t be as windy. It will be breezy with winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday starts will some sunshine, and then clouds move in throughout the afternoon. Highs inland make it into the low and mid 50s, but a sea breeze keeps areas along the coast in the upper 40s.

The coastal storm we are watching for Friday night, remains well offshore. It looks like southern New England will get sprinkles from this system, and some snowflakes in the evening. It also will be windy Friday evening/night.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! Spring your clocks forward before bed Saturday night. Sunday’s sunrise will be at 7:07 AM, and the sunset at 6:43 PM.