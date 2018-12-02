Mild & Breezy Monday, Chilly Tuesday

7Weather- Monday starts with fog and mist in the morning and then we could see some clearing in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be mild and above average in the low and upper 50s. A cold front approaches the region throughout the afternoon, making it breezy with gusts up t 30 mph.

The cold front clears the region by Tuesday morning, making it chilly with highs in the low and middle 30s.

The cold pattern will continue for the rest of the week. Average highs across the area are in the low and middle 40s, but we will only make it into the 30s all week.