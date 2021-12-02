Showers kick off this Thursday morning out ahead of and along a warm front moving in. In fact, deep inland, with temperatures near freezing, we’ve had some patchy freezing rain, allowing for slick spots across northwest Worcester County, points north and west. A winter weather advisory is in place for pockets of those slick spots until 8am.

Ok, back to that warm front. As it lifts north, the temps around here take off to the upside, rebounding into the mid to upper 50s for many this afternoon. We’ll have a lot of dry breaks too from late morning to mid afternoon before more late-day showers move back in.

Colder air with a gusty wind moves back in tomorrow.

The weekend looks mainly dry with just a spot snow shower or flurry Saturday-Saturday night.



Showers and gusty winds start next week with more rain/snow possible Wednesday.

