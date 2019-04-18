Mild, But Unsettled Times Ahead

After a gorgeous day yesterday, we take a step back today as clouds advance on it with spotty light showers and sprinkles this morning. The rain won’t amount to much this morning, and we’ll get our fair share of dry breaks from mid morning to mid afternoon. Late afternoon and early this evening, patchy drizzle and spotty light showers redevelop. Highs top off in the low to mid 50s today and actually go up tonight to 55-60 by daybreak tomorrow as the warm front kicks through. With higher dew points, near 60, it’ll feel a bit muggy tomorrow and this type of set-up this time of year tends to promote areas of fog/drizzle and low clouds over the south coast. While many of us near 70 tomorrow, it’ll be noticeably cooler south of Route 44.

While a few scattered showers are likely Friday amid a few breaks of sun, the heaviest rain holds off until Friday night, into Saturday as a plume of moisture works into New England. 1-2″ of rain is likely by the time the rain wraps up early Sunday. Easter Sunday doesn’t look perfect, but looks ok and certainly better than Saturday as showers become isolated, temps stay mild and even breaks of sun return.

Have a good day.

