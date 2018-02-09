Mild, but Wet Weekend

No way around it… Today felt like winter. In fact, some of us even have some flurries/light snow showers on the way this evening. It’s not a lot of snow, but it could make for an isolated coating for some areas north of the Mass Pike. If you have fancy Friday night plans (good for you), just keep in mind that there could be some slick spots on the side roads tonight for the areas that do see these flakes.

At the top of the post is the weekend forecast, and it looks mild. It’s a preview of spring not just because of the temps, but also because of the spring showers. Tomorrow (Saturday) is our “dry” day. Although a spot shower is possible Saturday, especially early in the morning and again late in the day, there will be dry hours in the mix as temps near 50 in the afternoon. If you need to get that long run in for marathon training, I’d say tomorrow is the pick of the weekend for that.

Late Saturday and all day Sunday is when the wet weather works through. Sunday is our soaker of the weekend with 1-2″ of rain in store through early Monday morning. Highest amounts are likely south of the Mass Pike:

We’ll dry up for the start of next week, but then track a few more showers for Valentine’s Day into Thursday. Have a good weekend! – Breezy