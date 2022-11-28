Back to work, back to school and back to some mild air early on this Monday morning. The rain is gone as well, as the damp ground will dry out with a gusty breeze developing during the day. Winds gusts 20-30mph out of the west to northwest with temps hovering near 50 through midday. Late this afternoon, temps slide and once the sun sets, it gets cold quick with the numbers dropping back into the 20s to low 30s by tomorrow morning.



Tuesday’s a colder day, but with less wind. Highs run in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon.



In a bit of a rollercoaster week, temps jump up well into the 50s again by Wednesday evening, then crash to near 40 on Thursday. Wednesday evening will feature rain and gusty winds out of the south too before staying windy, but dry Thursday.



Friday looks good, and the weekend looks void of any major storms, however, scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon or evening. Temps run near 50 over the weekend.