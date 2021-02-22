Mild Days Ahead

7Weather- Rain moves out this evening, and we gradually clear overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s on Tuesday, and even a bit milder on Wednesday.

So far we have had 15 days below average, and 7 days above average in February. 14 of the last 15 days have been below avenge, but that constant chill ends this week.

We wake up to some sun early on Tuesday, but then it becomes overcast by late-morning. The morning is chilly near 30º, and then temperatures make it into the low 40s in the afternoon. There could be a few sprinkles throughout the day.

Wednesday is the pick of the week! There will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs a few degrees above average in the mid and upper 40s. The daylight hours are dry, and then there could be a spot shower in the evening.

If you just want to get all of that salt off of your car, you can wash your car mid-week. Snow will be melting, so there will be puddles around, but you can at least get rid of the thick layer of salt you may have on your car.

The next chance for precipitation comes on Saturday, but this time it’s looking like all rain. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and mild highs.