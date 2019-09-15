Mild Days and Cool Nights

7Weather- The fall-like feel returns to start the week. Aside from a few sprinkles on Monday, the next 7 days are looking dry.

MONDAY:

You’ll need a light jacket Monday morning. Temperature will be in the mid and upper 50s as you walk out the door. Areas along and south of the Pike could wake up to mostly cloudy skies. Drizzle is possible in the morning, and then the afternoon is dry and sunny. Highs reach into the low 70s.

NEXT THREE DAYS:

Tuesday is sunny and dry. Highs are in the upper 60s inland, and in the mid 60s along the coast. Wednesday is the coolest day on the 7-day. Temps only reach into the low and mid 60s.

RED SOX FORECAST:

We’re looking at some great weather for the next three games at Fenway. Tuesday’s game has clear skies and mild temps in the mid 60s.

You’ll want to take a light jacket to Wednesday’s game. It will be in the upper 50s at first pitch.

Thursday’s game has plenty of sun with temps in the low 60s.