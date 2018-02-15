Mild days with a plowable snow in the mix

In spite of clouds all over the place today, our temps still managed to flirt with 50…impressive for February 15th! We’ll hold onto the clouds and mild temps overnight but add some rain showers as a cold front approcahes from Canada. No worries as this front is not arctic but, in time, it will bring our temps back in line and set the table for a plowable snow late Saturday night.

No snow tomorrow but we will start the day with rain showers and mild temps. By afternoon, the rain will be gone and the warmth packing its bags as colder air filters in from western/northern New England. A chilly breeze with clear skies on tap for Friday night.

We’ll start the weekend on a bright but chilly note with temps in the upper teens early Saturday morning. Clouds will begin to fill up the sky by afternoon as a storm approaches from the Mid-Atlantic. This storm won’t be a blockbuster or even a nor’easter but it is bringing snow to the region.



Here are storm deets:



While this appears to be a plowable snow (2″+) event, what works in our favor is the timing—-after 10pm Saturday and before 7am Sunday…just about as ideal as you can get when hoping for minimal travel disruption. When you wake up Sunday morning, here is the amount of snow that is likely to be on the driveway, walkway, steps, etc etc….



Somewhat of a wet, heavy snow as temps will not be cold and speaking of mild temps, after the bout of snow, we focus on more warm air immediately following the storm:



Yowza—60s by Tuesday and Wednesday!

