Nice to feel the thaw yesterday as temps jumped up into the mid to upper 40s yesterday afternoon. If that wasn’t mild enough for you, we have another step up in the temp department today as highs jump up into the low to mid 50s.

While we start with quite a bit of sunshine today, by midday, clouds advance in, fading out the sun. By the evening commute, spotty light showers break out, becoming a bit more widespread by the end on the evening commute and through midnight tonight. The rain is generally light, totaling .10″ or less for most. However, it’ll be enough to want to keep the umbrella handy and to dampen the ground.

Rain tapers off overnight tonight, allowing for a dry start to the weekend. Tomorrow is pretty mild from start to finish as temps run near 40 in the morning and in the mid 50s in the afternoon. We’ll have more clouds than sun.

Sunday, showers advance back in, becoming more widespread in the afternoon, especially late in the day. Rain is steady late Sunday, through Sunday night, tapering off Monday morning. This round of rain, about 1″ is possible. Across northern New England and parts of Central New England, snow is likely across the ski resorts.

The next chill for us comes Tuesday – Thursday of next week, with highs back in the 30s.