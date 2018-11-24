Mild, Dry Saturday, Next Round of Rain Arrives Tonight

If you are trying to decide between doing yard work, outdoor holiday decorating today versus tomorrow, today will ultimately be the easier of the two days.

We’re tracking partly sunny skies and temperatures driving up into the mid to upper 40s, picture perfect for Small Business Saturday (at least not as bitter cold as Thanksgiving and Black Friday).

The leading edge of rain showers will be knocking on our doorsteps as early as midnight. This leading edge could also be mixing with freezing rain along and north of the Route 2 corridor into the higher terrain of northern Worcester Co. and into western MA, so if your travels overnight take you through those areas, be aware to those changing and possibly slick road conditions.

Otherwise, we’ll see pockets of heavy rain fill in between 2AM and 8AM. This is thankfully a quick moving system, and will be out of here by midday, but it still could lead to some minor street flooding due to at least an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall in a short period of time.

With gusty NE winds, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the Cape and Islands due to gusts expected to reach 50 MPH range. Farther inland, expect winds in the 20-30 mph range.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has also been posted. With an onshore wind coupled up with a midday high tide, we could see minor coastal flooding from Cape Ann all the way to the Cape & Islands.

The system departs by noon Sunday, leaving us with clouds for most of the day. Another system swings in Monday afternoon into the early evening, the latest timing brings in the next round of rain by Monday evening’s commute.

This unsettled weather pattern continues through at least midweek. Tuesday features a few showers with Wednesday featuring a few snow flurries.

Drier conditions arrive by the end of the 7-day.