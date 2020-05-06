Mild End of the Week, Wet and Cold Start to Mother’s Day Weekend

After a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday, we’ll see increasing cloud cover through this evening.

Tonight along with a few showers especially in SE MA and the Cape.

Thursday brings a few showers in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy with highs into the upper 50s.

As we get closer to Mother’s Day weekend, we have a system approaching, bringing rain and even a wintry mix to snow for the higher elevations into southern NH, and western and north central MA Friday night into early Saturday. We’re not looking at much accumulation though. The showers will linger through Saturday morning before moving out to sea, the wind will stick around, picking up through the day. The colder air and clouds also stick around, with highs on Saturday only making it into the upper 40s.

Although the start of the holiday weekend is cold and wet, Sunday is dry, breezy and partly cloudy. High pressure returns just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday as high pressure. It will still be quite windy and chilly, but at least the sunshine returns for Mom with highs into the low 50s.

Showers return for the start of the next work week, but a warming trend along with mostly sunny skies slide in for Tuesday and Wednesday.