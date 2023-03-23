We notched in another nice one yesterday, albeit, it was much cooler along the coast vs. what we had on Tuesday. Nonetheless, the sunshine was nice as winds were fairly light as well.

Today, the milder pattern continues despite more clouds and a gusty breeze. With a southwest wind gusting 20-30mph, no sea breeze kicks in today, so even in Boston, temps run into the upper 50s to near 60. With the clouds in place, occasionally a few passing sprinkles/shower run through here as well. With that said, rain will be limited, so while you can keep the umbrella handy, there will be good chunks of the day when you don’t have to use them.



Showers taper off overnight tonight and we’ll be be dry and seasonable tomorrow with cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Saturday is chilly as highs top off midday in the low 40s and then backtrack in the afternoon into the 30s as a cold rain takes over. Expect a few sleet pellets mixed in as well, with the best chance for minor snow/sleet accumulations across northern Mass and southern NH. That cold rain continues through the night, tapering off early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs near 50s as we dry out.