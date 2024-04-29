How about that weekend? Temps warmed up quite nicely both days, although we needed a little patience for the sunshine to get back yesterday afternoon. All and all, we’re in the midst of a nice late April stretch of weather. Today, we’ll continue that weather winning streak as highs head up into the low to mid 70s inland. Along the coast, we’ll hold in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light ocean breeze.

The cooler air is back in tomorrow with highs in the 50s for most. A spot shower or two is possible during the day, but a better chance for showers arrive tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be much cooler too, with highs in the 50s again.

Thursday and Friday, temps rebound into the 60s to near 70 again inland, albeit a bit cooler at the coast. A few showers are possible Saturday night/Sunday, but the weekend does not feature any washouts. Overall, the pattern is pretty typical for late April/early May.