Mild Friday Followed by Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Weekend

So far this month, we’ve been unseasonably warm, running over 5° above the monthly average. Today’s high of 31° made it the first day that was below normal. We have one more day of above normal temperatures tomorrow, followed by cold and gusty winds for the weekend.

Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold as last night with mainly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with a spot flurry, but overall many locations remain dry to end the week. It will be mild with highs into the low 40s.

After tomorrow, our attention turns to the cold and gusty winds that settle in for the weekend behind a cold front.

The combination of the wind and the cold will dip wind chills into the single digits Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Plus, during the daytime hours both weekend days, it will feel like it’s in the teens.

We start off the following work week with highs into the 30s. Monday brings a sunny start followed by increasing clouds with Tuesday bringing a chance for some light snow showers (mainly south of the Pike) as a system passes by to our south. We end the 7-day with dry conditions.