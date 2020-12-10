Mild Friday, Showers Saturday PM, Drier and Warmer Sunday

Thursday featured a mix of sun and clouds and highs into the low 40s with a chilly northwest breeze from time to time. We’ll see a slight warm-up for the end of the week with highs into the upper 40s for our Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s forecast, tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows slipping into the upper 20s into central MA and southern NH, low 30s for the coast and SE MA.

Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs into the upper 40s and the unseasonably warm temperatures don’t stop there. We’ll see above normal temperatures through the weekend.

The weekend is 50/50, with rain expected Saturday afternoon and into the evening. These showers should be out of here by Sunday morning, and we’ll see highs topping out in the mid 50s for the second half of the weekend.

For the work week, it’s back to reality Monday with highs into the low 40s. There’s a signal for a system to bring a wintry mix midweek, followed by snow showers into early Thursday morning. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that system as it continues to evolve. In the meantime, check back for the very latest forecast as we get closer.