The sunshine helped our temperatures reach the upper 40s (and 50° in Jaffrey) today. Tomorrow, most towns will be close to 50° inland, before we soar near 60° Saturday. It’s still February right? Enjoy it! Temperatures will fall down below average next week, and we’ll watch for a storm to bring the potential for a mix of rain/snow, wind and coastal concerns.

Boston has yet to touch 50° this season. This month is already about 3° above normal. The first week of February has brought highs in the 30s and 40s.

Look how high temperatures climbed above normal across the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. We’ll get some of that mild air to work in over the next couple of days.

A warm front will lift across the Northeast tomorrow ushering in a more mild feel. Our morning starts off chilly with a lot of clouds and a chance for a shower. We’ll see some sun by the end of the day and feel a breeze out of the southwest. That direction will help to boost temperatures into the upper 40s/near 50° inland and low/mid 40s for the Cape!

Make some outdoor plans for the weekend! Near record highs on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s/near 60°. A cool front will touch off isolated evening showers. Our temperatures will come down Sunday, but it’ll still be more than ten degrees above average!

Sunday is dry. Then we eye our next storm for Monday night into Tuesday. It will bring rain/snow and the potential for wind and some coastal concerns. The storm still hasn’t come together yet, so there are a lot of unknowns at this time. Behind it temperatures will be chilly and below average.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black