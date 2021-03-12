Mild Friday, Wind An Issue Tonight

What a day we had for ourselves! Temps cracked 70 for much of Southern New England away from the south coast yesterday, setting a record high of 74 in the city of Boston. While it won’t be as warm today, it’ll still be mild, well above average for this time of year.

Highs today run in the low to mid 60s for many this afternoon with a breeze out of the west to northwest at 15-25mph, so even the south coast will likely crack 60 as the ocean air is less of an influence.

Temps drop tonight and winds crank. There’s wind advisory in place for gusts 40-55mph. A chilly wind holds steady through the weekend. While temps are near seasonable levels Saturday and Sunday, it’ll feel much cooler for sure giving the relative warmth we’ve had. At least it’ll stay dry. Enjoy today!