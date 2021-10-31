The kids won’t need the big, winter jacket for trick-or-treating later today. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s throughout the afternoon, and then we drop into the mid and upper 50s after sunset. There will be a light breeze around and it is dry. Overall, looking at fantastic weather for Halloween!

We kick off the week with sunshine and highs around average in the upper 50s and low 60s. You’ll need a light jacket in the morning with temperatures starting the in mid and upper 40s. We’ll hit highs mid-day, and then we drop off into the upper 40s and low 50s by 5 PM. There will be a cool breeze around most of the day.

Temperatures drop into the mid 50s on Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy and there could be a spot shower.

Quick reminder- Daylight Saving Time ends this upcoming weekend. We’ll sleep an extra hour Saturday night, but our sunset will move to 4:40 PM on Sunday.

Highs slowly drop mid-week. We’ll be in the low 50s Wednesday, and then in the mid and upper 40s on Thursday.

We’re watching a system that could bring wet weather at the end of the week and into next weekend. There could be a high pressure system that blocks the rain, but for now the wet weather in winning so we’ll go with afternoon showers on Friday, and showers with breezy conditions on Saturday