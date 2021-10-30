Periods of heavy rain continue tonight with rain ending between 4-6 AM Sunday morning. Most locations will receive 1.00″-1.50″ by early Sunday morning.

Skies gradually clear throughout Halloween. It looks like we’ll have some sunshine by mid-day with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs make it into the mid 60s in the early afternoon and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times with a sustained wind out of the southwest at 10-15mph.

The kids won’t need the big, winter jacket for trick-or-treating tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at 4PM, and then we drop into the mid and upper 50s after sunset. There will be a light breeze around and it is dry.

The week starts with sunshine and mild highs in the low 60s. Temperatures drop into the mid 50s on Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy and there could be a spot shower.

Highs slowly drop mid-week. We’ll be in the low 50s Wednesday, and then in the mid and upper 40s on Thursday.

We’re watching a system that could bring wet weather at the end of the week and into next weekend. There could be a high pressure system that blocks the rain, but for now the wet weather in winning so we’ll go with afternoon showers on Friday, and showers with breezy conditions on Saturday.