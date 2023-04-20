7Weather – After a chilly start, the April sun went to work and warmed our temperatures into the 60s! The sea breeze kicked in early this afternoon in Boston, and temperatures along the coast stayed in the 50s. Tomorrow it’ll be mild once again, but stay even cooler on the coast. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll have rain for part of it.

Tomorrow starts off seasonably cool in the upper 30s/low 40s with a few clouds and light wind. There will be a wide range of temperatures by the afternoon thanks to an east/southeast wind. Along the immediate coast temperatures will stay near 50-55°. The farther away you are inland and away from the coast, temperatures will be in the mid/upper 60s. We’ll see sun mixed with high clouds throughout the day.

Saturday might be your better day of the weekend. It’s still dry. More clouds and a breeze into the afternoon. Highs will be coolest at the coast, near 60° inland. Rain moves in Sunday and the breeze gets gusty especially along the coast. Right now, it looks like the rain will be around in the morning and midday. The band clears west to east through the afternoon.

Although the rain timing on the weekend isn’t ideal. We could use the rain. There haven’t been many April showers in Southern New England. A lot of us are 2″ below average for precipitation this month. The rain is a welcome sight for allergy sufferers. The pollen count comes down on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black