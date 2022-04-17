7Weather- It is sunny and mild for Marathon Monday, and then we bring in rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Let’s start with the good stuff! It’s going to be a bright but cool day at Fenway on Monday. Temperatures will be near 50º throughout the entire game. The game starts with little to no wind and then a breeze picks up a bit throughout the game.

We’re looking at a bright Marathon Monday! Very early on between 5-7AM temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but we jump into the low 40s by 8AM at the starting line in Hopkinton.

It is mild halfway through the race with temperatures in low and mid 50s in Wellesley. It will be cooling off a bit as runners approach Boston. An onshore breeze keeps the coast near 50º.

Rain arrives Monday night with light showers moving in around midnight and then heavy rain from 3-7AM.

It will be windy for everyone, but it looks like the potential for damaging wind gusts will be for the Cape & the Islands where there is a High Wind Watch in effect late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The other thing we have to keep an eye on is the timing of the highest wind gusts. If the wind really picks up around the 1AM high tide Tuesday, then there could be splash over or minor coastal flooding (especially for Boston and the North Shore).

Expect rain for the Tuesday morning commute with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. Rain quickly moves out and it is dry by noon.

Skies slowly clear and it remains windy the rest of the day, but we’re done with the potential for damaging wind gusts around 7AM.

The weather is calm the rest of the week ending vacation week in the 60s.