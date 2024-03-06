Patchy fog and relatively mild air, for the time of year, kicks off this Wednesday morning. Temps that run in the upper 30s to mid 40s this morning will find their way into the 50s to low 60s by midday as long as a few peeks of sunshine come on through from time to time.

While it’s a nice break from the rain, the break won’t last long as the rain fills back in from south to north between 4-7pm. Rain will be heavy at times tonight, especially a few hours either side of midnight (9pm-3am). As downpours drench the region, we’ll watch for pockets of street flooding in poor drainage areas, as well as a rapid rise in small streams, and eventually a rise in rivers. Minor to moderate river flooding is possible by tomorrow, with the best chance for moderate flooding across Rhode Island. Basement flooding may be an issue too, so give the sump pump a check.

Heavier rain tapers to showers tomorrow morning, and will linger into the afternoon.

A widespread 2-3″ of rain is likely, with localized totals near 4″. Most susceptible to the high totals will be across parts of SE Mass and RI. None the less, a soaking for all. Winds won’t be that strong overnight, but by tomorrow afternoon, start to gust 30-40mph at the coast, locally strongest across coastal Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands.

Friday and Saturday are dry and seasonable.



Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll track more wet weather, perhaps adding another 0.5-1.5″.