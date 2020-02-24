Mild Monday

After a fantastic finish to the weekend weather-wise, we have a repeat performance to kick off the workweek. In fact, we’ll even add a couple degrees to yesterday’s highs, placing many towns and cities near or just above 60 this afternoon. This all after the sun-filled skies will warm us up after a chilly start.

The weather goes downhill tomorrow as temperatures slide to near 50 and lots of clouds move back in. Rain chances are limited tomorrow, but a few spotty light showers are possible in the afternoon, especially near the south coast. A better chance for those light showers and areas of drizzle move in tomorrow night.

Heavier rain is likely Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, before drier weather works in to end the week. The weekend looks dry, but chillier air settles back in Friday-Sunday with temps 5-10 degrees below average.